Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Insider Sells $411,600.00 in Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Acushnet Stock Performance

GOLF opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.