Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $547,800.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.02, a PEG ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Agiliti by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agiliti by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Agiliti by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

