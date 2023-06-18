Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells $312,630.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $312,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agiliti Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $17.19 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 191.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

