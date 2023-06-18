Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,478,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 1,596,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.5 days.
Air Canada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
