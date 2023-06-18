Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.17 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.51.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,764,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

