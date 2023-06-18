AIREA (LON:AIEA) Shares Down 1.4%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.24 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43). Approximately 8,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 26,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.43).

AIREA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,133.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.16.

Get AIREA alerts:

AIREA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. AIREA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity at AIREA

About AIREA

In other AIREA news, insider Mederic Payne acquired 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £28,860 ($36,111.11). 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIREA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIREA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.