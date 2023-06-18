Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Alarm.com worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,591 shares of company stock valued at $972,395 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.