Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Algoma Central Price Performance

Algoma Central stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.