Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells $430,635.20 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38.

On Friday, June 9th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56.

On Monday, June 5th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80.

On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86.

On Friday, May 19th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00.

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48.

On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

GOOG opened at $124.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Saban Cheryl raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

