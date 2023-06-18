Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.98% of Alteryx worth $69,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Alteryx by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 509,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 389,659 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,151,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alteryx by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 762,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after buying an additional 323,587 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,741,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX opened at $45.46 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $70.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.