Altus Holdings Lp Gso Buys 45,000 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Altus Holdings Lp Gso also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altus Power alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00.

Altus Power Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of AMPS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $844.80 million, a P/E ratio of -263.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

AMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $12,973,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.