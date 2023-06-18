Alwyn Dawkins Sells 887 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00.
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of Gartner stock opened at $356.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.77 and a 52 week high of $363.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.
Institutional Trading of Gartner
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.