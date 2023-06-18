Alwyn Dawkins Sells 887 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $356.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.77 and a 52 week high of $363.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

