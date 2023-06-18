Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 36,087 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.02.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

