Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

