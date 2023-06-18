American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.8% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $155.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

