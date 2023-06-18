American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in American International Group were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in American International Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in American International Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.30 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

