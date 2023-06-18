Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.38. 2,566,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 457,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 63.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 55.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.