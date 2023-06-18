AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AngioDynamics worth $58,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 97,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $434.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.60. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

