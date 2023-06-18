Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.10. Approximately 1,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.
Anglo American Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
