Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,470 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,780 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $553,807.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $177.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

