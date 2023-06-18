Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

