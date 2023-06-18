Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.8% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 84,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 32,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 135,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

