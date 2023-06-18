AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Up 4.7%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.30. 2,032,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,996,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock worth $683,196,433. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AppLovin by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

