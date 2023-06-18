Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,357,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 7,790,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 773.8 days.

Aroundtown Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

