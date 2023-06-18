Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,412,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 564,157 shares.The stock last traded at $38.47 and had previously closed at $39.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

