ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Trimmed by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $721.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $675.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

