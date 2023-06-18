Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Down 2%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.05 ($0.13). Approximately 55,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 137,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.06. The stock has a market cap of £61.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,005.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

