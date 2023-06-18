B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Acquires $235,004.09 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 6,199 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $235,004.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares in the company, valued at $252,141,153.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RILY stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $432.09 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

