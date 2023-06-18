B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,243 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 238.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $315.80 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $321.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

