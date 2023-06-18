B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after purchasing an additional 347,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.