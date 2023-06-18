B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $217.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average of $228.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

