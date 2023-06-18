B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $161.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

