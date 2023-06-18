B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $202.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.