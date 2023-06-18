B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,347 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

