B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,854 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,033,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,109,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

