B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,930 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

