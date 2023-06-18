Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 4.5%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.82. 778,279 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 691,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 80,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 202,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

