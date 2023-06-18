Benin Management CORP Buys 2,750 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.1% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $186.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

