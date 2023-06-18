Benjamin Shaker Sells 18,750 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $351,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,840.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $594,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in agilon health by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in agilon health by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in agilon health by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

