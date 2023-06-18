BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. 26,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 203,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeyondSpring

About BeyondSpring

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth about $5,553,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BeyondSpring by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 320,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BeyondSpring by 78.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 303,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BeyondSpring by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 30.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 84,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the Plinabulin Pipeline and TPD Platform segments. The Plinabulin Pipeline segment focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The TPD Platform segment engages in the development of therapeutic agents and discover chemical entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.