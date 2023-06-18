BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. 26,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 203,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
BeyondSpring Trading Down 1.7 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeyondSpring
About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the Plinabulin Pipeline and TPD Platform segments. The Plinabulin Pipeline segment focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The TPD Platform segment engages in the development of therapeutic agents and discover chemical entities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.