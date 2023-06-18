BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 6,526.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819,945 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of BILL worth $90,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in BILL by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BILL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in BILL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in BILL by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.