Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average of $136.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

