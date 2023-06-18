BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $383,383.32 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $383,383.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,566,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,542,390.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $75,713.60.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $56,895.41.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $787,371.20.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $285,969.42.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $386,240.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $3,721,483.22.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $336,998.33.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $4,991,800.59.

On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $539,903.95.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $1,210,745.81.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECAT opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $15.99.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 2,587,130 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 1,345,929 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $14,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

