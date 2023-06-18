Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso Buys 45,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Altus Holdings Lp Gso also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.