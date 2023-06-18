Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 36,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 36,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,700,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $553,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 94,338 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 77.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blink Charging by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

