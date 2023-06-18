Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Booking worth $88,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,640.99 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,639.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,438.77.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

