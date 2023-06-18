Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,505,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,210,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BOX Trading Down 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 757,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BOX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Read More

