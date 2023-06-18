Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 268.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYDGF. Raymond James raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$274.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.25.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.19.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $714.94 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.