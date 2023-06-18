Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.15

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 47483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Several brokerages have commented on BRDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bridgestone from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28.

Bridgestone ( OTCMKTS:BRDCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgestone Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

