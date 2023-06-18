Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.37% of Brighthouse Financial worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,936,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 450,240 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

